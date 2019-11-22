Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison honoured in Scotland's national art collection

The family of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison have spoken of their pride at seeing an on-stage image of him unveiled in one of Scotland's leading art galleries.

The late singer-songwriter has been honoured in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery alongside images of Annie Lennox and Alan Cumming.

Ryan McGoverne's image of Scott Hutchison is now a permanent part of Scotland's national art collection.

The National Galleries of Scotland has acquired an image of Hutchison, which captured by Edinburgh-based photographer Ryan McGoverne five years ago during a guest appearance at a book launch event at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the Royal Mile.

Hutchison's family agreed to the tribute, after the National Galleries was approached by one of the singer's friends, Michelle Fisher, following his death in May 2018.

Tributes to the singer, who wrote about depression, anxiety and self-doubt in his songs for the band, poured in from around the world after he took his own life.

His family launched a new charity aimed at raising awareness of mental health health issues in children and young people on the anniversary of Hutchison's death.

His brothers Grant and Neil, and his parents Ron and Marion, visited the gallery today ahead of the portrait going on public display.

Hutchison portrait is expected to remain on display for the foreseeable as part of a long-running exhibition featuring images of author Denis Mina, artist and playwright John Byrne, actress Tilda Swinton, rugby player Gavin Hastings and DJ Calvin Harris.

Grant: "When people came to see us it was as much about what happened in between the songs as what happened during them.

"It's highly appropriate that this photograph was taken at the Scottish Storytelling Centre. He is telling a story in that image. We would sometimes have to wait for five or 10 minutes waiting for him to finish a story between songs.

"For us, that image really captures the person, beyond the singer of the band.

"The guy on stage, the guy in the green room and the guy in the pub was pretty much the same person."

Marion: "We are incredibly proud of this, although obviously it is tinged with sadness.

"Since Scott died, the response to his death, and his life, has just been absolutely overwhelming."

Ron Hutchison: "Today is wonderful, but it's also hard, as it's yet another reminder that Scott is not here."

The Hutchison family launched the charity Tiny Changes, which is named a lyric in the Frightened Rabbit son Head Rolls Off, to continue his legacy and channel his energy into "positive action on mental health among young people."

Mrs Hutchison added: "I kind of knew almost immediately after Scott's death that we would have to do something.

"There's never been any stigma attached Scott's death but that's not the case with most families who have been in that situation. People cross the road to avoid them - don't really want to know about. We've had the opposite experience, but still the same one.

"We launched the charity on the anniversary of Scott's death."We were grieving a lot then and we still are now, but people just seemed to want to make a connection and hold onto something."

Grant Hutchison said: "The one thing that has stuck with me since just after Scott died was something mum had said about all the other people who had taken their own lives and their families.

"We had a lot of support from fans and the police and offers to raise money for us. We had endless amounts of support. But mum was thinking about people who did not have access to that and would no be able to voice their feelings in the way that we could.

"Now we have experience of this and know what's like I can't even imagine doing this without the support that we've had. But that is happening for other people every day."

Discussing the image chosen to represent Hutchison in the gallery, McGoverne said: "A live shot shows the personality of whoever is being photographed. They are not aware, they are in their element. They are not self-conscious about being photographed.

"Fame can dehumanise people, even in the eyes of their fans. Scott always seemed a completely real human being. This image shows that. He isn't performing in any way.

"Scott is chatting away with that big smile on his face and is very relaxed in this image. It really sets it apart from what you normally think of as a gallery image."