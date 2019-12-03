Friends star Courteney Cox pictured in Edinburgh with taxi driver after hitching ride to Usher Hall

Friends star Courteney Cox has been pictured in Edinburgh with a taxi driver who gave her a lift to the Usher Hall for a gig tonight.

Cox, who is best known for her role as Monica Geller in the US sitcom, was in the Capital supporting her Snow Patrol star boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, who is playing a gig at the venue tonight.

And Fraser Ogilvie, who drives a black cab in Edinburgh, was given a surprise when the actress jumped into his car on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Fraser said he even refused money for the ride in exchange for a picture with the A-lister.

He told the newspaper that his wife is a huge Friends fan too and "would have killed me if I never got a photo."

Fraser uploaded a picture of the pair on social media and joked: "Just a friend in the taxi #NaeTip."