Friends of tragic Falkirk woman plead ‘help us fund a celebration of her life’

Have your say

Supporters of a grieving Falkirk family are appealing for help to fund the funeral of tragic local woman April Cassidy, who died this month aged 27.

April, of Tamfourhill, who died on November 14, leaves a seven year old daughter.

In a social media message her family said: “April was taken far before her time - she still had her happiest years ahead of her.

“We kindly ask that you spare a small amount of money to help her family financially at their deepest time of need to help make the funeral a proper celebration of April’s life”.

April’s mum Tracey has spoken of her heartbreak at the tragedy, which follows the death last year of April’s younger brother Jordan.

Friends of the family have rallied round with messages of support, while the GoFundMe appeal has reached almost half of its £1,000 target.

The appeal page is at www.gofundme.com/f/april-cassidy-funeral-foundation?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3hZ2lbCEyOrz4uJ7qa1FBpJA-DdatctvJkCxbsRueTNXVzjR6UxIphbAY