The legendary jockey - bidding for a third triumph - was beaten into tenth place by Auguste Rodin who showed his class with an exceptional display to run down King Of Steel and provide Aidan O'Brien with a record-extending ninth victory in the Betfred Derby.

Described by the Ballydoyle handler as a "collector's item" prior to the premier Classic, the son of Deep Impact had a point to prove having been bitterly disappointing when favourite for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Despite that he was still popular with backers ahead of the blue riband and having been sent off at 9-2 in the hands of Ryan Moore he set about tackling the undulations of the Surrey Downs from stall 10.

Settled in mid-division as stablemates San Antonio and Adelaide River dictated terms up front, with Dettori aboard Arrest and Sir Michael Stoute's Passenger also close by, Moore was content to let the action unfold as Kevin Stott aboard the 66-1 outsider King Of Steel made an audacious bid for home after rounding Tattenham Corner. However, Roger Varian's imposing runner soon had a target on his back and with Auguste Rodin eating into King Of Steel's advantage with every stride, the highly-regarded colt was soon powering his way to pass that rival to give Moore his third Derby victory

Frankie Dettori (right) reacts after placing tenth in the Betfred Derby with Arrest (Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The race went ahead amid fears of disruption by animal rights activists. One protester was detained after running onto the course, and police arrested 19 people ahead of the event.

A spokesman for the force said 11 people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours and a further eight people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped on Canons Lane in Burgh Heath at around 10.20am.