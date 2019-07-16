Four-year Kincardine Bridge works programme completed

Transport Scotland’s £2.3 million four-year programme to waterproof and resurface Kincardine Bridge has been completed.

Fourteen joint-to-joint spans of the bridge have been refurbished since 2015 when the scheme began, including concrete repairs, the replacement of the bridge deck waterproofing system, new bridge expansion joints and resurfacing of the carriageway.

This work has ensured the continued safe and reliable operation of one of the major links across the Forth; extending the working life of the bridge through upgrading the waterproofing system, expansion joints and improving the carriageway.

Tom Wallace, account manager for the Scottish South East Trunk Roads Unit, said: “We are grateful for the co-operation, patience and support we have had from the local community, the emergency services, and other key stakeholders in ensuring this complex and extensive maintenance scheme has been delivered on time.

“Despite challenges presented by Scotland’s weather, and major incidents such as the closure of the Forth Road Bridge in December 2015, this work has progressed steadily and without significant delays.”

Cameron Gair, head of major bridges at Transport Scotland, said: “This significant investment will ensure that the Kincardine Bridge continues to provide motorists with a safe and reliable link across the River Forth.

“We would like to thank the travelling public for their patience as these essential works were carried out and commend staff at Amey for delivering the programme despite some of the challenges that come with Scotland’s weather.

“We are committed to ensuring this landmark crossing continues to play a key role in our trunk road network for years to come.”

The A985 Kincardine Bridge scheme was one of the first works to use Bluetooth (and later Crowdsourced) data to monitor traffic delays through the works, with real-time updates being communicated to the public via variable message signs.

This scheme was planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Kincardine Community Council, Stagecoach, First Bus, Kingfisher Tours, Road Hauliers Association, Freight Transport Association, Abnormal Loads, Clackmannanshire Council, Falkirk Council, Fife Council, and Stirling Council.

As the bridge enters its eighth-decade, a programme of further maintenance work is planned and includes; replacement of the Southern Piled Viaduct, bridge re-painting, widening of the footways and repairs to the concrete piers.

These works are programmed to get underway in 2021 and measures will be put in place to minimise delays to the travelling public.