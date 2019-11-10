Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton: I am concerned about path UK is headed

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she is "concerned" about the path on which the UK is headed.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she is "concerned" about the path on which the UK is headed.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she is "concerned" about the path on which the UK is headed. Picture: GettyImages

"I've always admired Britain," she said at an event at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

"I am, as a great admirer, concerned because I can't make sense of what is happening.

"In my own country as well. I don't understand it.

"It's hard to figure out exactly where you're headed."

Mrs Clinton, who was the 2016 US Democratic presidential candidate, said she was aware of the upcoming General Election in the UK.

"We really do count on you coming out of this in a smart and effective, successful way, however it turns out," she said.

"But to see this country sort of shrink up and turn inward and to be trying to separate yourself from Europe at a time when democracies need to stick together, because we are truly under pressure from dictatorships and authoritarian regimes.

"We all need to be in the same boat together.

"We have a president who admires dictators and takes their help and does all kind of crazy stuff.

"We need you to be the sane member of this partnership going forward."

READ MORE - New blood test could detect breast cancer five years before symptoms arise, research finds

READ MORE - SNP council leader accused of 'nepotism' after husband's company given £1 rent deal