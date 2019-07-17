Former Musselburgh footballer and coach dies in tragic A1 car crash

A Musselburgh man has died following a crash on the A1 in Northumbria, it has been confirmed.

Ryan Cossettini, aged 25, was driving north on the A1 near Alnwick when his Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway on Friday 12 July.

Ryan Cossettini, from Musselburgh, died in a collision on the A1 (Photo: Google/TSPL)

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said he was pronounced dead at the and an investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision.

Mr Cossettini was a former footballer at Tranent Juniors FC, playing for the Under 21s team, and was part of the Under 19s coaching set-up at the club.

He was also a former junior member at Musselburgh Golf Club at Monktonhall.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “We are now carrying out an investigation to understand the events leading up to the collision.

“We have family liaison officers in place who are supporting Ryan’s family and would ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

The police added officers would like to hear from any motorists that were driving on the A1 at Denwick, near Alnwick, on Friday.

Officers are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident to get in touch with Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 97 120719 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.