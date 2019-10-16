Former BBC radio chief coming to Linlithgow

The former head of BBC Radio Scotland is coming to Linlithgow next week to talk about his memoir – The Red Light Zone – an insider’s look at BBC Radio.

During his 30 years working in radio, author of The Red Light Zone, Jeff Zycinski, came face to face with Prime Ministers, princesses and Hollywood actors. In his self-styled “laugh ‘n’ tell memoir”, he reveals how his own career began in a Soho strip club.

But as the former Head of BBC Radio in Scotland he is quick to assure readers that: “I was fully clothed. I was recruited by Capital Radio for a programme covering 24 hours in the life of London. I was sent to the Raymond Revue Bar because I had the look of someone who could blend into the background of a seedy night-club.”

The Red Light Zone was published in January by The Lunicorn Press. It is distributed by Lomond Books and is available via Waterstones, Amazon and all usual outlets.

Jeff Zycinski will talk about this book next Wednesday, October 30, at Linlithgow Canal Centre, from 7-8.30pm. Tickets are £5, available from organiser Far From the Madding Crowd. For more information call 01506 845509.