Former Babestation model doesn't want to take Scots fan's £20k from his will

A former Babestation model who was offered £20,000 by a viewer has said she doesn't want his money - and is now married with children.

Laura Jones was being sought by Thomas Weir, who launched an appeal earlier this week to track her down.

Mr Weir, previously from Greenock but now living in Milton Keynes, had previously spoken to her on Babestation and said he wanted to leave her the generous inheritance sum, adding he wasn't a "stalker".

READ MORE: Scottish man in appeal to trace model he met on Babestation - so he can leave her £20k in will

The 50-year-old, who suffers with debilitating diabetes and MRSA infection, fears he may not have long left and thinks the glamour model would be a worthy recipient.

He said he spent a year chatting to her over the sex line in 2010 and that she was "lovely", but couldn't leave her the money unless she was properly identified.

A lengthy search has revealed the woman now lives in Berkshire and married since she last spoke to Mr Weir.

She stopped working for Babestation in Bristol around six years ago and says she is happy with her young family.

READ MORE: Edinburgh curry house owner faces legal action over unpaid staff wages

The mother-of-two said she would be willing to speak to her admirer on the phone, but didn't want the £20,000.

She said: "I couldn't believe it, all my friends were sending me the story.

"I think I remember him. Not a lot of men gave their names and there weren't many Thomases. But I would have to hear his voice to really recognise him.

"These things happen to other people, not to me. I felt so sad when I read his story. He has been through so much.

"If he wants to talk to me over the phone then that's absolutely fine. I'm happy to talk to him again and I don't need any money.

"He should be using that to make himself more comfortable - or doing bucket list stuff like jumping out of aeroplanes."

She said she did Babestation at the time "probably for the attention", but now doesn't want her family to see her doing it.

Ms Jones said: "I don't want one of the dads at school to say he saw me on Babestation."

Mr Weir said he would be really pleased to speak to Ms Jones on the phone. The pair are now looking to set something up through his lawyers.

He said: "I still want her to have the money. There is no one else to leave it to."