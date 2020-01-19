Footage emerges of Harry touting' Meghan for a job at Lion King premiere

Video footage has emerged of the Duke of Sussex talking about his wife's ability to do voiceover work.

The Mail on Sunday has published a video of Harry at the premiere of Disney's Lion King in London in July praising Meghan's ability and her joking about "pitching" for work.

The new footage shows the duke and duchess talking to the film's director Jon Favreau as well as one of its stars Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z.

In the footage Harry tells them: "Next time, if anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available.

Meghan then added: "That's really why we're here - to pitch."

Harry then jokes "Just not Scar, it's a no to Scar," - a reference to the evil uncle character in The Lion King who tries to steal the kingdom from Simba.

The clip is the second to emerge from that evening in which Harry highlights Meghan's voiceover abilities.

Harry was filmed chatting to Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, during the European premiere and said about Meghan: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

The Disney boss replied: "I did not know that," and the duke went on to say: "You seem surprised. She's really interested."

Meghan has since agreed a voiceover deal with Disney, which will make a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders which is supported by Harry, the Times reported.

A source has confirmed the agreement, saying it was a model similar to having the couple attend the movie premiere, where Disney "kindly" donated to the Royal Foundation in return.

Harry and Meghan have walked away from the monarchy and will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring. They will no longer be known as HRHs and will repay the taxpayers' millions spent on their home Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile, Netflix's chief content officer has said that the streaming giant would be interested in working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But PR guru Mark Borkowski said that the couple will need more than a couple of voiceover deals to achieve their aims of earning their own incomes.

He added: "That sort of work isn't where they are going to recover the sort of money that they need to keep the whole thing running - you don't see Michelle and Barack Obama doing voiceovers for commercials.

"They (Harry and Meghan) are going to have business deals.

"I don't see Meghan going back into acting when they going to create this entity that's going to be a huge foundation."

