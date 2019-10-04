Five fire engines sent to tackle blaze at Scottish farm

Earlier today, firefighters were called to a large farm near Abernethy where a fire took hold of two barns, causing visibility issues on the road between Bridge Of Earn and Aberargie.

The five fire engines were dispatched to tackle a fire in two barns from a farm in the Aberargie area earlier today, after a call came in at 11.30am this morning reporting the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.28am on Friday, October 4, to a fire on a farm near Abernethy, Perthshire.

“Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the premises just off the A912, where crews are tackling a fire that has taken hold in two barns.

“Firefighters remain at the scene.”

Tayside police warned of smoke causing visibility problems on the roads nearby.

On Twitter, it announced: "A fir at a farm near Bridge of Earn is being dealt with by SFRS, and smoke is causing problems with visibility between Bridge Of Earn and Aberargie, so please be aware and use caution if you're driving in the area."

There have been no reports of injuries following the fire, and the cause for the blaze remains unclear.