First screening of short film by LGBT youngsters

Ahead of the third Fife Pride celebration this weekend, Pink Saltire is hosting a special evening to mark the launch of a new short film made entirely by young LGBT+ people from Fife.

The film, part of the charity’s ‘Through The Lens’ project and funded by the Community Fund’s ‘YoungStart’ programme, will be launched tomorrow (Friday) at 6.30pm at New Volunteer House in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy. Refreshments will also be provided.

Stuart Duffy, founder of Pink Saltire, said: “‘Through The Lens’ is a new three year collaborative programme working with local filmmakers and professionals in three locations across Scotland, aiming to support young people to develop new skills and meet new people, helping them tell new stories about the issues important to them, in their own words.

“Here in Fife, we’ve been privileged to work with the team from MidgieBite Media, as well as Kirkcaldy’s Flavours of Fife youth group based at the Argos Centre, to write, shoot and edit their own short film.

“YoungStart is the programme which benefits from the money the UK Government gather from dormant bank accounts, which is then passed to good causes around the country.”

He hopes as many people as possible head along to the town this weekend to enjoy the day’s activities and entertainment.

“Remember it’s Fife’s big LGBT celebration on Saturday in Kirkcaldy with the march and festival event to enjoy - bring your colours and support Fife Pride!”

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Walking Festival 2019 is featuring the Fife Pride parade in its programme of activities.

The festival, which includes various groups and organisations and is co-ordinated by Greener Kirkcaldy, is encouraging locals to show their support for the LGBT community in the Kingdom by joining in the march which starts at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus at noon.