First pictures of Edinburgh Zoo's giant panda Yang Guang in new home

Edinburgh Zoo’s male giant panda, Yang Guang, took his first steps outside in his new home on Wednesday after moving in last week.

Visitors are being advised to check the Zoo’s website for updates as the new habitat is being opened to the public gradually, allowing time for both pandas to settle in.

Yang Guang.

Darren McGarry, head of Living Collections at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “It was fantastic to see Yang Guang out for the first time and exploring his new home. He was very excited to take a good look around, climb up the nearest tree and get up on the climbing frame.

"Both our pandas need some time to get used to their new surroundings, so we are gradually opening outdoor viewing to the public over the next few weeks as they become more confident."

The move relates to plans to redevelop the former Corstorphine Hospital next to the Zoo and will mean there is no disturbance to the pandas from noise or vibrations from the building work. Measures will also be put in place to protect the other animals close to the site.

Enjoying himself up in the tree.

Mr McGarry added: "Moving the pandas gave us an opportunity to apply what we have learned over the past eight years and make the most of the fantastic natural setting at the top of the hill."

Female giant panda Tian Tian also moved home last week and the Zoo's panda cam gives the public the chance to see how she’s getting on and take a look at the indoor area of the new habitat.

You can view the panda cam here.