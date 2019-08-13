First look at Six by Nico's latest indulgent menu

In honour of less proud moments - and our drunken food choices, Chef Nico Simeone and his team invite guests to sink their teeth into our ‘Guilty Pleasures’ at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh where they will offer a unique culinary experience inspired by our favourite comfort foods. between August 20 and September 29. The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. There is is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as delicious ‘Guilty Pleasures’ inspired snack sides.

Six by Nico's latest menu is inspired by Guilty Pleasures

Chippie Chips Pomme Anna, Black Garlic Emulsion, Pickled Onion, Ewes Cheese

Krispy Fried Chicken Pressed Leg Terrine, Tomato Ketchup, Green Tomato Vierge, Crispy Hot Wing & Kentucky Hot Sauce

Beans on Toast Crisp Monkfish Cheek, Snow Peas, Broad Bean Pesto, Hazelnut Emulsion, Pickled Quail Egg & Brown Crab Toast

