Fire service attend United Airlines flight at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a United Airlines flight which had to re-land at Edinburgh Airport following an emergency landing.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called at 11.38am to the plane, which had set off for Newark Liberty International Airport before circling over Fife and touching down back at Edinburgh Airport.

Fire crews were seen attending the scene.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We recieved a call at 11.38am and sent fice appliances, one height appliance, one gheavy rescue unite and one incident support unit.

"We stood down at 11.59am and airport fire service dealt with the incident."

We have contacted United Airlines for more information.

Stock United Airlines. PIC: By Brian from Toronto, Canada - uex-go-jet-crj700.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2068981

More to follow