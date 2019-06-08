Fire breaks out at old Jordanhill campus in Glasgow's west end

A 'substantial' fire has broken out at the old Jordanhill campus in Glasgow's west end.

The site is currently being turned into luxury flats by CALA Homes – a move which caused some controversy with residents nearby.

Duncan Hotchkiss tweeted pictures and a video saying: “Very big fire at the old Jordanhill College building which is being turned into flats. Fire brigade in attendance.”

With Greg Usrey adding: “A significant fire raging in Jordanhill. It looks like it could be the Strathclyde Uni teacher campus?”

Emergency services have been on the scene in Jordanhill just before 4pm this afternoon. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have four appliances in attendance and a further aerial appliance en route.

"The fire was called in at 15.57pm, and there are about 20 firefighters at the scene. It is currently just a building fire."