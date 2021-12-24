Fire Aberdeenshire: Four fire engines tackle blaze at fish merchants as homes evacuated in Banff on Christmas Eve

Emergency services rushed to a blaze at a fish merchants in Aberdeenshire on Christmas Eve morning.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:15 am
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland attended a blaze within a building in Seaview Road in Sandend near Portsoy.

The blaze erupted at J Smith Fish Merchants and there are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Four fire engines and a water carrier were sent to the scene as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.52am on Friday, December 24, to reports of a fire within a building in Seaview Road, Sandend.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines and a water carrier to the location and firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

“There are no reports of casualties.”

Police Scotland commented that homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution as a result of the blaze.

In a statement on Friday morning, Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Seaview Road, Portsoy, Banff, around 6.05am this morning, 24 December, 2021.

“There are no reports of any injuries and a number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

