The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland attended a blaze within a building in Seaview Road in Sandend near Portsoy.
The blaze erupted at J Smith Fish Merchants and there are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
Four fire engines and a water carrier were sent to the scene as firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Read More
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.52am on Friday, December 24, to reports of a fire within a building in Seaview Road, Sandend.
“Operations control mobilised four fire engines and a water carrier to the location and firefighters are extinguishing the fire.
“There are no reports of casualties.”
Police Scotland commented that homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution as a result of the blaze.
In a statement on Friday morning, Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Seaview Road, Portsoy, Banff, around 6.05am this morning, 24 December, 2021.
“There are no reports of any injuries and a number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
“Officers are currently at the scene.”