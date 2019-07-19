Film fans baffled by 'creepy' trailer for Cats movie adaptation

Have your say

Fans have reacted with bafflement after the first trailer for Taylor Swift's Cats was unveiled.

Lord Lloyd Webber's beloved musical is getting the Hollywood treatment, with Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper at the helm.

Swift, playing Bombalurina, heads an all-star cast including Idris Elba, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, Dame Judi Dench and Jason Derulo.

The film's first trailer arrived on Thursday but was met with mixed emotions, with fans expressing puzzlement and even fear at the look of the movie.

Cats employs CGI animation to graft its stars' heads on to the bodies of bipedal felines, giving an effect that was described on Twitter as "creepy".

One fan wrote: "I'm all in for a Cats movie, but holy hell those designs are creepy!"

Another commented: "Looking at the Cats trailer, I prefer the Cats on stage to the movie. In the movie, actors look weird and creepy and CGI doesn't do any justice to them."

One fan compared the Cats trailer to that of horror sequel It Chapter Two, which was released hours before, and questioned which was scarier.

They wrote: "The trailers for It 2 and Cats dropped today and I'm not sure which one is more terrifying."

Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment and said: "I can't believe the Cats trailer is scarier than the IT trailer."

The critical response was also mixed, with Rolling Stone magazine calling the trailer "even more terrifying than anticipated".

However Swift, a well-known cat lover, described the trailer as "everything".

She tweeted: "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything."

Cats is set to be released in cinemas on December 20.