Fife teenager, 14, who went missing while walking black and white Border Collie found 'safe and well'

Police who searched through the night for a missing teenager after he vanished while taking a Border Collie dog for a walk have confirmed he has been found 'safe and well'.

Louis was walking a black and white Border Collie dog and is believed to have headed towards the Crombie area and went missing on Tuesday afternoon from the Crossford area of Fife.

Louis Hubbard was last seen leaving an address in Ellaleen Grove, Crossford with this black and white Border Collie

The 14-year-old has now been found 'safe and well' a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed.

