Fife teenager, 14, goes missing while walking black and white Border Collie

Police searched through the night for a missing teenager after he vanished while taking a Border Collie dog for a walk.

Louis Hubbard was last seen leaving an address in Ellaleen Grove, Crossford around 2pm on Tuesday 20 August.

Louis Hubbard was last seen leaving an address in Ellaleen Grove, Crossford with this black and white Border Collie

Louis was walking a black and white Border Collie dog and is believed to have headed towards the Crombie area.

The 14-year-old has not returned to his home or been in touch with his family since.

‎Louis is described as white, slim build, 5ft 10ins tall with dark blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and grey and black jogging bottoms.

Inspector Chris Mutter said: "‎This behaviour is completely out of character for Louis and there are significant concerns for his welfare.

"‎We have a number of local and specialist resources involved in the search but are urging anyone who could have relevant information to come forward.

"‎If you may have seen Louis, or his dog, since this time please contact us as soon as possible.

“The local community have been assisting with our enquiries and their support is very much appreciated.

“However, although the police efforts will continue into the night, we’d urge people to ensure that they are not putting themselves at risk by searching in unknown areas or terrain in the dark.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3213 of 20 August.