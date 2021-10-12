Fife Christmas tree seller asks customers to make deliveries for festive tree discount due to staff shortages

Matthew Corrie, of Fife Christmas Trees in Dunfermline, told the BBC he thought of the concept as, since the pandemic, more people were looking for a Christmas tree delivery service.

Mr Corrie claimed he is offering a £10 discount per tree for those who collect their own tree and deliver another to someone who lives near them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as a shortage of HGV drivers has recently led to empty supermarket shelves and problems with fuel supplies across the UK.

A Fife Christmas tree seller is offering discounted trees to those who collect their own tree and deliver another to someone who lives nearby as staff shortages and pandemic demand puts pressure on Christmas tree industry (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

He told the BBC: "As with other businesses, I'm very short staffed and cannot get vacancies filled so I had to sit down and think of a way around it.

"There is no way I can't deliver them and leave people without a tree at Christmas. There was no option but to think outside of the box.

"I’ve put this idea to friends and some laughed but others said they think people will help, especially when they know how desperate I am.

"Customers know of the global staff shortage so I'm sure most will be willing to help.

"Quite often people have room on their roof racks for more than one tree."

On average, Mr Corrie told the BBC he sells an average of 1,500 trees each year which are supplied by Charlie Spurway at the Harburn Estate in West Lothian.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.