Fears grow for Scottish woman missing in the Highlands since Saturday morning

A Scottish woman has been missing in the Scottish Highlands since Saturday morning.

Police officers in Aviemore are appealing for members of the community to be on the lookout for a Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, who stays on Station Road, Carrbridge.

She is described as 5'6" in height, of slim build, brown medium length hair and believed wearing a blue jumper and blue jeans.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her given the poor weather conditions and the community will see an increase in Police and other Emergency Services in the area searching for her.

Anyone with any information or sightings is encouraged to call 999 or 101 and quote incident 1723 of Saturday 31st August 2019.

