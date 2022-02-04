Dozens gathered at 4.30pm on February 4 to pay their respects and mark the day the 31-year-old mother-to-be was due to deliver her baby boy.

Candles were lit and flowers laid down, with speeches and poems echoing love and support remembering the beautiful person Fawziyah was, and the brilliant mother she would have been.

A number of people, both those who knew her and those who were moved by her story, spoke at the event to pay tribute to Fawziyah.

Her uncle, Adnan Hanif, was one of several to lay down flowers in her honour at the Edinburgh Vigil.

Following the speeches, the crowds slowly headed towards Arthur’s Seat and gently climbed to the peak as a final mark of remembrance for mother and baby.

The vigil took place at the same time as another one being held in Leeds, where Fawziyah’s parents currently live.

Ahead of the events Fawziyah’s mother, Yasmin, said that despite five months passing since her daughters death, the pain is still as raw as it was on the very first day.

Adnan Hanif, uncle of Fawziyah Javed, lays flowers during a vigil held in honour of Fawziyah.

She said: “As her mother I feel so helpless. It's really, really difficult. She was an only child and about to have a baby.”

Yasmin described being inundated with messages of support from all over the world and said organising the vigils was a way to bring everyone together to remember Fawziyah and her baby.

Chloe Whyte, who organised the Edinburgh event, said that she felt “privileged to be asked to help create this vigil in honour of a remarkable woman”.

Flowers and candles were placed by family members, friends and members of the public.

She continued: “At the same time, it hurts that we are still asking for women to be safe and hoping for change”

"I hope that tonight we can remember Fawziyah for the beauty and peace with which she moved through this world, whilst at the same time, hoping that tonight is the last vigil of its kind”.

Rachel Adamson, co-director of Zero Tolerance, told the crowd: “I did not know Fawziyah, but her story moved me.”

“My heart is with Fawziyah’s family and friends”.

Chloe Whyte from Reclaim These Streets Edinburgh spoke during the vigil, describing Fawziyah as a "remarkable woman".

She spoke through tears to urge the crowd to take action, and said: “As we all reflect on the loss of Fawziyah and so many others, let us all channel our sadness and anger with a renewed commitment to do what we can, as urgently as we can, to prevent more tragic deaths.”

Fawziyah was described as “a remarkable young women, who left us too soon”, by Shruti Jain, who spoke at the vigil.

Fawziyah was visiting Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, when she died followed an alleged incident on Arthur’s Seat.

Her husband appeared in court in September charged with her murder. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

