Farewell to Edinburgh-based Normandy D-Day veteran - one of Scotland’s last

The life of one of Scotland’s last D-Day veterans was celebrated yesterday as civic dignitaries, former comrades, and schoolchildren gathered with friends and family to pay their final respects.

Edinburgh-based Alexander Bryant died aged 93 just weeks before the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy which he witnessed unfold before his eyes as an 18-year-old sailor.

Picture: TSPL

More than 100 mourners attended the moving funeral service at St. Margaret’s Church in South Queensferry.

Funeral director Steven Herriot told those gathered for the service that the weather was on their side as the sun shone down on the Capital.

Primary seven pupils from local schools waited outside the church to pay their respects to Mr Bryant for his involvement in the local community and an honour guard of Sea Cadets walked on either side of the hearse as the cortege arrived.

Once at the church, near his home in South Queensferry, two standard bearers carried Royal Navy flags marking Mr Bryant’s service during the Second World War.

Picture: Lisa Ferguson/TSPL

And there was a poignant and moving final tribute at the grave-side as Royal Marine buglers played The Last Post.

Navy Padre, Terry Harkin carried Mr Bryant’s war medals while a Royal Navy officer bore the Legion d’honneur - France’s highest recognition - which was awarded by the grateful nation to mark the heroics of those who served at Normandy on June 6, 1944 and helped free them from Nazi occupation.

The Legion d’honneur was awarded by the French government to Mr Bryant in 2016 when he was seriously ill and being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

His son Billy recounted how his father’s eyes filled up with the emotional impact of what he was receiving when he read the formal citation in his hospital bed and saw the effect it had on him.

“I’d never seen that before” Billy said. “His GP said to me that he was quite a remarkable guy. He was part of that generation that never complained about anything.”

Just a few days later, Mr Bryant made a miraculous recovery and was able to return home.

“I think like a lot of the veterans the war shaped his life in a big way. He was able to deal with any adversity. Nothing really fazed him and I think a lot of the veterans were the same,” added Billy.

Mr Bryant spent most of his childhood in London, where he was born in 1926. Determined to serve his king, he joined the army when he was 16 but later enlisted in the Royal Navy in 1943 and became involved in training and seamanship at HMS Stopford in Bo’ness. He had enlisted in the Royal Navy, against the recommendation of his father – a veteran of the First World War - but later said he had made him proud.

He was posted to Scotland first and then to the south of England for training on handling landing craft before participating in the largest invasion of land by sea in history.

A young crewman on a landing craft during the D-Day invasion, Mr Bryant’s frontline role entailed lowering the ramps for Canadian soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division to run ashore onto

Juno beach at Bernières-sur-mer, backed up by tanks. He witnessed the bravery as the young men, led by their officers, faced a large anti-tank wall guarded by hundreds of soldiers from

Germany’s elite Grenadier-Regiment 736 and defences including heavy artillery.

The assault on Bernières-sur-Mer - known as the “Battle of Calvados” - was preceded by an aerial bombardment and then by a naval bombardment, two hours before the disembarkation.

Mr Bryant previously spoke about hearing the “big guns” open up on German positions for the first time, describing the noise they made as “quite deafening”.

But at the dawn of June 6, 1944, the sea in front of Juno was extremely rough and the Canadians landed ten minutes behind schedule. In addition, the bombardments were ineffective and both the anti-tank wall and the German defences were still in place.

Mr Bryant’s role on an open landing craft, facing aerial attack from the Luftwaffe, was to disembark the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, who landed at 8.12 am and suffered heavy losses.

The infantrymen succeeded in circumventing the German defences and seizing them ut when the first line fell into the hands of Canadians, the Queen’s Own Rifles had lost 65 of its own on the beach.

Mr Bryant later recounted the experience years during an interview in his Edinburgh home, revealing the effect that witnessing the death of other young men had on him, despite all of the men he landed ashore surviving to carry on the assault.

He said: “I was scared. You’d be a liar if you said you weren’t. But it was exciting for a lad of that age.”

In his memoirs, Mr Bryant wrote: “On D-Day we fired our 105mm self-propelled guns for the first time. We were part of the biggest barrage of the war, and the battleships firing over our heads were quite deafening.

“Our next part was the run into Juno beach at Bernières. My action station was the port winch house at the bow and I had to lower the ramp.

“As we hit the beach, I felt the deck jump about six inches as we hit some mines. Our troops had a relatively dry landing with no casualties. I think we did another three or four runs into the beach on D-Day.”

Mr Bryant would later find out that the mines had exploded directly below where he had been standing and that he had been lucky to survive.

After the war, Mr Bryant returned to Scotland where he raised his family in South Queensferry with wife Edith Regdrave and was a member of the massive construction crew which built the Forth Road Bridge.