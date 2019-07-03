Fans fume as WWE live event in Glasgow is pulled from TV

Wrestling enthusiasts have called for refunds after it was announced a WWE show at the SSE Hydro which was due to be televised will no longer be shown on TV.

An email from SSE Hydro, shared by a fan on Twitter, states the change of plan from the WWE organisers.

The move has angered fans who paid between £40 to £425 for tickets to the show, billed as a “unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring action with dramatic entertainment”.

‘Feel cheated’

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger at the change, with Ian Mac tweeting WWE saying he felt “a little bit cheated” after paying TV prices for an event which will no longer be televised.

James Coyle, who was also upset at the change, said, “I had secured great seats for the RAW taping in November in Glasgow. I’ve just learned that it will no longer be televised, and will now be a regular live show instead.

“Really considering a refund now. Gutted for my fellow WWE Glaswegians. Really not happy about it. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Jon McCulley said, “It’s unacceptable to treat fans that way at such short notice. It’s no wonder you’re losing fans at such an alarming rate to AEW if you treat them like that.”

‘No longer a RAWTV show’

The email from WWE states, “Please note that this event will no longer be televised and will now start at 19.30.

“Although no longer a RAWTV show, the line up of WWE Superstars scheduled to appear remains the same.

“If you no longer wish to attend the event due to this change, please contact your original point of purchase by 28 July.”

Despite stating in the email that the line-up of wrestlers - due to include Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman - will remain the same, WWE does caveat this by stating “talent subject to change”.

The event is still due to take place on Monday 11 November. WWE were contacted for comment.