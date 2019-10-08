Fancy some plays and wine in Linlithgow this weekend?

Theatre group Linlithgow Players present their plays and wine evening twice this coming weekend, performing five pieces each night.

On Friday and Saturday at Linlithgow Primary School the Players will perform Love in a Glass Jar, Poor Yorick, Menage A Trois, Blood Test and Nun Break.

Linlithgow Players treasurer Les Fulton said: “Every October when we stage our plays and wine evening, our loyal audience members often comment on how much they enjoy our sketches. These are generally five to 10 minutes long, professionally written, and expertly delivered.

“Rehearsing and producing a sketch is often an ideal way for our busier members to get on stage: those who are otherwise too busy keeping the economy ticking over. For example, lawyers trying to manage Brexit or zookeepers trying to get the pandas pregnant (yes, we have them both).

“So this year, as well as our two acclaimed One Act plays, Love in a Glass Jar and Poor Yorick, we have three wonderful sketches on show.

“Ménage A Trois (1,000 feet) by David Evans. Jan is having an affair with parachute instructor, Jeff, and opts to tell husband Tim, during a charity jump, with disastrous consequences. Getting a life sized plane inside the primary school was proving problematic, so we had to compromise. Come and see what we did.

“In Mr Robertson’s Blood Test by Lou Treleaven, Mr Robertson has strange symptoms. Why does the sight of blood excite him so much? And Nun Break by Neil Walden. Is there anything funnier than a nun on the run?

“Escaped nun, Sister Iggy takes refuge in a pub and meets someone who is awaiting her date.”

Tickets (£10 - including a drink) at www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk, 07847 735077 or at Far From the Madding Crowd.

Plays and Wine evening is on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th at Linlithgow Primary School beginning at 7:30pm