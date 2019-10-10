Family rally together as Fife woman battles cancer for a second time

Have your say

Family and friends of Kirkcaldy woman Rebekah Rae are rallying around her as she takes on her second battle with cancer.

The 20-year-old was first diagnosed when she was just 12 years old – within months of her younger sister Megan, then 10, also developing a life-threatening tumour.

The pair recovered after months of chemotherapy, however after five and a half years, the family learned the heartbreaking news that Rebekah’s cancer had returned.

Now after enduring many more months of chemotherapy treatment, Rebekah is preparing to take part in a clinical trial in Manchester in a bid to beat the illness.

Her mum Julie explained the cancer is now in her lung.

She said: “She’s had four different types of treatment and every time it works for a while and then it stops.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for the last year and a half.

“She was at the Beatson until August and the Manchester team had got in contact with them looking for anyone who may be suitable for a trial they were doing.

“Rebekah’s treatment had stopped working and she met the criteria for it so they put her forward.

“The last treatment stopped working and really she hasn’t been well since then – she’s in a lot of pain and discomfort.

“Hopefully we’re ready to start the Manchester trial next week.”

And in a bid to help ease pressure on Julie and her husband Murray, Julie’s sister Tracey Hook has organised a fundraising event at the Dean Park Hotel tomorrow night (Friday) at 7.30pm.

Tracey said: “I wanted to do something so the family don’t have to worry about the cost of travelling to and from Manchester.

“As well as setting up a GoFundMe page, I’ve been organising the ball at the Dean Park Hotel.

“As well as the dance there will be a massive raffle and an auction. Tickets are still available.

“We have had so many generous donations from local businesses for the event.

“People have been fantastic and I’d like to thank them.

“A special thank you goes to Madison Rose Bridal who have gifted Rebekah a beautiful dress to wear to the ball.”

And the support from family and friends is greatly appreciated by the whole Rae family.

Julie added: “You don’t realise how kind people can be until you’re in a situation like this. People can really pull together.

“We’re so grateful to everyone, especially my sister, for their support.

“We can’t think about anything but getting Rebekah better so it’s lovely to know that people are so kind and thoughtful in these times.”

