Family pets lost and children in hospital after having to jump from window in Craigentinny flat fire horror

The blaze at the flat on Craigentinny Road led to the deaths of family pets and injuries as children jumped from windows to escape the fire.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the fire at a flat on Craigentinny Road at 12.49pm yesterday and that four appliances and a height appliance were in attendance.

Footage captured at the scene and posted on Snapchat showed smoke billowing from the first floor flat as the road was closed between Craigentinny Avenue and Restalrig Drive.

Today (Saturday June 12) friend of the family Melissa McPherson created a Go Fund Me page to appeal for donations to help the Anderson family recover from the fire in which the family’s cat and dog both perished, while children were forced to jump out of a window to safety.

One child (16) is currently in hospital with a broken foot, while the girlfriend of Mr Anderson’s son is reported to have broken her back while escaping the fire in the property through a window.

Ms McPherson added that the injured 16-year-old child was about to start at college but has now “lost everything”.

She launched the fundraiser with a £250 target to get the family some clothes, food and assist with looking after them while they attempt to “rebuild their life.”

The fundraiser has been online for just under five hours but has since received over £1000 in donations – soaring beyond the initial Go Fund Me page target.

