Family pay tribute to Duke of Roxburghe after death at age of 64

The 10th Duke of Roxburghe, Guy Innes-Ker, has died at the age of 64 after losing a long fight against cancer.

The duke is said to have died peacefully at his family’s ancestral home, Floors Castle, near Kelso, today, August 29.

Guy Innes-Ker, the 10th Duke of Roxburghe, front right, at Floors Castle, near Kelso, with his family.

He is survived by Virginia, the Duchess of Roxburghe, five children and five grandchildren.

His eldest son, Charles Innes-Ker, 38, the Marquis of Bowmont, will succeed his father as the 11th Duke of Roxburghe.

The duke’s family have issued a statement telling of their sorrow at their loss. It reads: “We are all deeply saddened that the duke has lost his battle with an illness he fought with great courage and determination.

“He was a wonderful and loving husband to Virge and devoted father to Rosie, Charlie, Ted, Bella and George, and it is a desperate loss to us all.

“His family meant so much to him, and he was always there to offer love, guidance and support.

“He really was a Corinthian figure who was a great sportsman, a passionate fisherman who made a huge contribution to fisheries management on the River Tweed and a successful businessman who modernised and turned Roxburghe Estates into the successful business it is today.

“He took particular pride in seeing the work he and Virge had undertaken to establish Floors Castle and its gardens as one of the premier visitor attractions in Scotland.

“He derived enormous success and enjoyment from racing and the thoroughbred stud at Floors, including breeding the first double classic winner Attraction in the early 2000s.

“We know he will be missed by so many in different spheres, in particular by those staff and farm tenants on the Roxburghe Estates.

“We are extremely grateful for the outstanding medical care the duke received at the Brompton Hospital in London and at home by the Borders palliative care team, supported by the Scottish Nursing Guild.”

A private family funeral and memorial service will be held in due course.