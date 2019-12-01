Family of Scottish dad who went missing hours before his wedding issue desperate plea for help

The family of a Scottish dad who went missing hours before his wedding have put out an urgent plea for any information.

Andy Barber, who was due to get married yesterday afternoon, was last seen at 8.30am.

His worried nephew Danyle Ferguson said the Abroath dad had left his mobile phone behind and had not communicated with any family members, including his two children.

He posted to Facebook: "Not something I would usually bring to social media but I think needs must just now and it may be helpful.

"My uncle Andy Barber went missing yesterday , he was due to get married at 1.30pm but no one has seen him since 8.30am that morning. He left his phone and never said anything to anyone including his two kids, we thought it could be just cold feet but I think it’s a lot more than that from what we have gathered and I don’t think he’s in the right frame of mind just now.

"The police have been looking since yesterday and have no updates at all. All we know is he had his wallet and his car which is photo’d below. This isn’t usual behaviour from Andy and not the sort of thing he would do, family members are worried sick.

"If anyone sees this car or sees Andy please contact the police and give info or contact someone who’s tagged in this post - incident number is 2130. Please share as well as I’m not sure how far he would have gone. Thank you."

