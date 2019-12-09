Family of man found dead in Aberdeen will remember him for his "selfless loving nature"

The family of a man who was found dead in Aberdeen has said he will be remembered for his "selfless loving nature".

Alan Geddes's body was discovered when police were called to an incident in Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5.35am on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

The family of 56-year-old Mr Geddes, who was from the city, has released a statement through Police Scotland.

It said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Alan was tragically taken from us on December 7.

"Alan was a devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all."

A report over his death is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alan at this extremely difficult time.

"Our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 0951 of December 7."