Family of man, 41, missing in Scottish Highlands "extremely concerned"

Police have appealed for information in their search for a missing man in the Highlands.



Calum Mackenzie, 41, from Alness, has not been seen since Thursday having gone missing from his home at Salvesen Crescent at around 1.30pm.

His family is "extremely concerned" about Mr Mackenzie, who has not gone missing before.

Mr Mackenzie is white, around 6ft, of a stocky build and bald. He was said to have been wearing a black jacket with a blue logo, a light blue shirt, black jeans and black boots at the time of his disappearance.

Drivers are being asked to check any dashcam footage they may have from between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, particularly from Salvesen Crescent, Kendal Crescent and Obsdale Road in Alness and the B817 shore road between Alness High Street and Invergordon.

Members of the public have also been urged to check CCTV around their properties and to have a look in any outbuildings, sheds or garages for any sign of Mr Mackenzie.

Local Coastguard, RNLI and mountain rescue teams have been providing assistance with the police inquiry.

Police Scotland Inspector Martyn Brill said: "I thank the public for their continued assistance to trace Calum and ask if you have any details that could help to find him, no matter how insignificant they may seem, to please contact us.

"He has never been missing before and his family are extremely concerned.

"I also appeal to Calum directly to please get in touch with us or his family."