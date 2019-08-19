Family of East Lothian man Kieran Cowan whose boat capsized issue emotional statement

The family of 23-year-old Kieran Cowan who vanished after his boat capsized in a loch have released a heartfelt statement.

He was one of three people on the boat when it capsized on Loch Awe, near Inishail Island, on Saturday. The other two people made it to safety,

The family of Kieran released the following statement:



"Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation.

"He has a heart of gold and loves life.



"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."

In a statement released on Monday, police said the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit and members of the mountain rescue team are searching the area for Kieran.

All three emergency services were joined by coastguard teams at the loch after it capsized at about 4:40pm on Saturday, August 17th.

Two of the men, aged 23 and 27 years, were able to swim to the nearby island.

After raising the alarm, they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.