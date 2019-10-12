Family 'extremely worried' after Scottish man with dementia goes missing

The family of a missing man with dementia have said they are 'extremely worried'.

Peter Boocock, 87, was last seen by a neighbour around 9am this morning, Saturday, 12 October 2019, in Strathblane Road, Milngavie.

He is white, around 5 ft. 9 inches in height with a slim build. He has white hair, which is receding and wears frameless glasses. He was wearing a mustard coloured jacket with beige coloured trousers, a white brimmed safari styled hat and a red tartan scarf.

READ MORE - Tragedy as British student dies on study trip to Africa



Peter has Alzheimers and his family is extremely worried for him. They just want him home safe and well.

Extensive enquiries are under way with officers checking CCTV footage and speaking with family and friends for any additional information as to where he may be. However, attempts to locate him have so far proved unsuccessful.

READ MORE - Man 'mistakenly arrested in Glasgow' after authorities confuse him with French fugitive



Sergeant Alan Ferris said: “As time passes his family is becoming increasingly concerned for Peter’s wellbeing. Although he is 87, he is active and able to walk considerable distances. Peter also has the ability to travel by rail or bus and I am appealing to the public to let us know if they have seen Peter or if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Kirkintilloch Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1710, Saturday, 12 October 2019.