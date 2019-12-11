Families prefer to fork out for hotel or rental flat than stay with relatives this Christmas

It may be the season of goodwill when families unite to celebrate the festive season in traditional style.

But now a survey has revealed that half of adults who travel to see family over Christmas admitted they prefer to stay in a hotel or rented flat - or travel home the same night - rather than stay with their relatives.

One in 10 Christmas visitors admit to disliking relatives, while a third of those hosting this year admit they “can’t wait for it to be over”, according to the study from bank Hodge.

Nearly a fifth of those surveyed who were not going to spend Christmas at home say they plan to stay in holiday lets, Airbnb accommodation or hotels, and almost a third intend on going home again the same evening.

When questioned about why they wouldn’t be staying with family, one in ten admitted they disliked some of the people they are visiting, a fifth said they didn’t want to be a burden and seven per cent admitted that the visit always ends in an argument.

Emma Graham, business development director of Hodge, said: “Christmas is a time when family and friends usually gather together and celebrate, but it can also be a time of heightened stress and strain, as our survey clearly shows.

“Thirty-nine percent of those travelling to see friends and family say they won’t actually be staying overnight with them because they would rather have their own space, while 12 per cent said they want to watch what they want on TV and nearly a third like to be able to come and go as they please.”

More than one in ten people who were expecting to host friends and relatives at their homes this year said they were not looking forward to the experience.

Ms Graham added: “Despite it being the season of love and joy, 16 per centof hosts also admitted in our survey they aren’t excited to be entertaining this yuletide either, and a third said they were already looking forward to it being over - with nine per cent citing the lack of their relatives having boundaries as a reason for their lack of enthusiasm!

“It is therefore not surprising that more and more people are deciding to stay in holiday lets, hotels and Airbnb accommodation over the festive period - extending the staycation trend into the winter months, when traditionally the holiday let market is quiet, and bringing festive cheer to those in possession of such a property at least.”