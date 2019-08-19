Fall in the number of claimants in the Falkirk area

The latest figures from Jobcentre Plus show a fall in the number of people in the Falkirk Council area claiming Universal Credit.

The latest Claimant Count records 13 fewer young people and 139 people overall claiming than at the same time last year. The comparison with five years ago shows reductions of 315 young people and 1478 people overall claiming than at that time.

The number of people employed in Scotland is at 2.69 million – up 4,000 on the quarter, up 17,000 on the year and up 248,000 since 2010. The unemployment level is at 102,000 - down 12,000 on the year and down 117,000 on 2010. The UK jobs market remains resilient, with the number of people in work at a record high of 32.8m, a rise of 3.7m since 2010. While, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show the UK workforce is more gender diverse than ever before, with the number of women climbing to a new record high and ethnic minority employment rate at a near record high, now making up 51 per cent and 32 per cent of employment growth respectively since 2010.