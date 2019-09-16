Falkirk Youth Theatre on hunt for ‘doggy superstars’

A search has been launched to find two talented pet pooches to star in a new Falkirk music production.

Members of Falkirk Youth Theatre (FYT) are currently rehearsing their ‘Legally Blonde’ musical, based on the hit film of the same name, and are seeking a canine duo to fill the roles of Bruiser the chihuahua and another bigger dog called Rufus.

An FYT spokesperson said: “For the role of Bruiser, we are on the lookout for a cute, tiny, adorable chihuahua or similar. For Rufus we need a big dog -preferably a bull dog but we are open to options.

“Both dogs should be comfortable around children have a good temperament and personality. There will be live music and songs in the show so they need to be good with noises and groups of people.”

The dogs will be required for the run of the show in November with some rehearsals on Sundays in the run up to the performances.

Owners will be required to be present with the dogs at all times.

Anyone who thinks their dog could be destined for the stage is asked to send a picture of their four legged friend to hazel.beattie@falkirkcommunitytrust.org along with a description about why they think they fit the bill.