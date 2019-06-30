Falkirk writer’s hero lawyer risks being snookered

Falkirk author William McIntyre is a lawyer “in real life” and it’s hardly surprising his hard-won experience spills over into his popular crime fiction work.

On Friday he will be unveiling the latest in the popular series starring lawyer Robbie Munro, which promises to be a treat for everyone who has followed the character’s adventures so far.

Called Fixed Odds, it sees Snooker champion Oscar “The Showman” Bowman charged with betting fraud, and another character first stealing, then losing, a masterpiece painting.

With a second baby on the way, and promises of great rewards if he wins Bowman’s case and recovers the painting, defence lawyer Robbie has never been so tempted to fix the odds in his favour.

The author will be speaking about his new work - and signing copies - at The Gin Lounge at 1 Princes Street, Falkirk, at 6.30pm on Friday.