Falkirk woman’s Calendar Girls-type photoshoot raises £5200 for Strathcarron

A group of friends who saddled up for a Calendar Girls-type photoshoot in aid of Strathcarron Hospice have raised more than £5000 on its behalf.

The tastefully done fundraiser was organised by Falkirk woman Claire McColl (51) who wanted to give back to the Fankerton-based facility for the care it provided to her mother, Anne Ogilvie, who died of lung cancer in 2006 aged 61.

The daring 12-strong band of men and women who signed up to pose for the calendar are all either members or employees of Tannoch Stables in Cumbernauld.

Horses from the stables, owned by Dawn Harrison and Stewart Gardyne, were also drafted in to add an extra dimension to what proved to be a highly popular final product.

After receiving a steady stream of requests for calendars, tied in with generous sponsorship from businesses, the Tannoch Do It For Strathcarron fundraising team was able to hand over a cheque for £4825 to the hospice, a figure further boosted by an online JustGiving page which helped to bring the final total to £5238.70.

The event on Saturday added a further £300 via donations made to stalls offering tombolas, raffles, hot food and an opportunity to have pictures taken with Teak the owl.

It also gave the fundraisers a chance to thank all those who had supported their cause.

Claire, who is an early years officer, said: “We were all very pleased, the calendar is tastefully done but absolutely amazing!

“I never thought it would make that much money.

“I had this idea of making a calendar with a difference. I wanted to catch people’s attention and I think we definitely did that.

“I wanted to do this for Strathcarron Hospice which is a place close to so many people’s hearts.

“Cancer affects so many and the hospice provides an invaluable service. Although it was my idea, it was brilliant teamwork and everybody pulled together.”

To buy a calendar, email clairemccoll.1967@gmail.com or contact the Tannoch Do It For Strathcarron Facebook page.