Falkirk Sci-fi Con II: Fun encounters for the second time

Falkirk town centre will be teaming with strange alien life forms, costumed vigilantes and cult characters aplenty this weekend.

That might sound like a regular Saturday night on the tiles for some, but this extra special occasion takes place during the daylight hours – yes folks, it’s the welcome return of Capital Sci-Fi Con for the second straight year.

Organisers said “We’ll be back”, and like the Cyberdyne Systems series T-800 terminator, they were true to their word.

The festival beams down to the Howgate and the High Street at 10am and engages with the local population until total recall at 4pm.

Along the way there will be close encounters with all manner of movie and television memorabilia, including famous split personality cars from Transformers, the Hoff’s talkative jalopy Kitt from Knight Rider and a Californian cop motorcycle from CHiPs parked up in the shadow of the Steeple.

Stalls will line the streets with plenty of goodies up for grabs for the discerning collectable collector.

Old Yodas and young Padawans can get in on the act too by dressing up as their favourite characters and entering the cosplay competition which will be judged in the town’s Community Hub from 3pm onwards.

Stars from the silver screen will be on hand to chat and sign autographs and this year’s line-up includes Jimmy Vee (R2-D2), Katy Purvis (Star Wars/Potter/Labyrinth) and James MacKenzie (Raven).

All the cars and displays on the day will be guarded by off duty Imperial Stormtroopers so wristbands must be purchased if you want to have full access to the displays and props.

The cash coined in from the wristbands – which can be purchased from the registration desk outside Costa or the desk outside Boots – will go to children’s charity CHAS.

Fiona Leslie, community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We can’t wait to get our geek on in Falkirk once again this weekend. The cos players will be out in full force, with tribute prop sets for Ewoks, Gremlins, Ghostbusters fans and much more.

“We’d love to see the Howgate Centre full of sci-fi and comic fans dressed as their heroes. Our thanks once again go to Keith Armour and his team for bringing this superb event together, every penny raised goes towards helping families who use CHAS.

“It’s no surprise the Prime Minister recently invited them to Downing Street to celebrate their efforts.”

Keith Armour, founder of Capital Sci fi Con, said: “We can’t wait to bring the second edition of Capital Sci fi Con: Falkirk Invasion back to the Howgate Shopping Centre and Falkirk High Street and have an action packed day for all the family to enjoy.

“The centre and High Street will host a large selection of movie Props, displays, movie guests, comic artists, movie cars, workshops, costumers, entertainment and more. Last year the local community showed so much support and we hope this year more people come and enjoy what’s on offer.”