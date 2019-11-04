Falkirk’s Vibration Festival wins top leisure award

Organisers of Falkirk’s Vibration Festival, which only launched earlier this year, are celebrating after winning a top leisure award.

The event scooped the coveted Best Outdoor Festival title at the Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards, held in Glasgow.

Now in its fourth year, the event celebrates and rewards the very best in the outdoor and leisure industry across Scotland.

The family-friendly Vibration Festival, which will return for a second time next May at Callendar Park, is run by brothers David Ure (39) from Larbert and Andy Ure (35), from Falkirk.

The duo posted their delight about their award win on the festival’s website:

“It may have been a damp and driech night in Glasgow but we couldn’t have felt happier. We were up against some serious competition for Best Outdoor Festival and being brand new to the festival scene we knew it might be a tough ask.

“Every award had two prizes, highly recommended and the overall winner. Highly recommended was announced first and it went to the Mhor Festival, a great gathering based up in the Trossachs.

“We sat with fingers and toes crossed hoping they would call out Vibration Festival. When they actually did, it all went it slow motion. We couldn’t believe it!

“We are really proud to have been given this award, the nomination was decided by a public vote but the actual award was decided by a panel of expert judges.

“They could see what our dream was and will continue to be into 2020.”

has been nominated for two National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) awards.

Vibration Festival has also been shortlisted for two National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) awards.

It has been nominated in the Best New Event and NOEA Scotland categories. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Bath on November 27.

For more information on Vibration Festival and to buy Super Early Bird tickets visit: www.vibrationfestival.com