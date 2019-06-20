Falkirk Race for Life entries still half price

Falkirk families are being urged to take advantage of an extended half price entry offer if they sign up to take part in the Race for Life event at Callendar Park on Sunday.

The offer can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event by entering code ‘JUNE50’.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting men as well as women to join the race and children can also enter.

One local mixed-sex group taking part is a team from the Tesco store in Camelon.

By signing up local people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer with all money raised helping scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Falkirk event manager said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives.

“This includes clinical trials which give patients in Falkirk access to the latest treatments.”

To enter and take advantage of the half price offer visit www.raceforlife.org entering code JUNE50 or call 0300 123 0770.