Falkirk Pubwatch group working hard to keep patrons safe at night

A collaborative initiative which aims to keep people safe in Falkirk during the evenings is gaining momentum with the backing of 16 local late night venues.

The Falkirk Pubwatch Association is the new name for the local Pubwatch group following a restructure and members include representatives from Behind The Wall, The Wellington Bar, Sportsters Bar, City Nightclub, The Outside Inn, The Newmarket Bar, North Star, Storm Nightclub, Cheerz, The Courtyard, The Magpie, The Wheatsheaf, Scotia Bar, The Wine Library, Carron Works and High Spirits.

The group is led by Falkirk Delivers and Stewart Fotheringham from National Pubwatch and supported by Police Scotland licensing officers with all involved working together to ensure the safety of their patrons throughout the year.

Members meet regularly to discuss ideas about how to increase safety in their establishments and in the town centre for locals, visitors and staff and explore ways to help each other and also strategise for future events.

Pubwatch can protect staff and customers, preserve and improve trade and foster good working relationships with the police, licensing board and the courts. Members can issue bans to individuals who are violent, damage property, use or deal drugs or act in an antisocial manner.

Members can alert each other to anti-social behaviour incidents, safety concerns and also offer information about forthcoming events venues are holding which might attract greater crowds to particular areas.

Chair of Falkirk Pubwatch Association is Stephanie-Louise Laing who is also general manager of North Star.

She said the ultimate aim of Falkirk Pubwatch Association is to “create a safe and friendly environment for everyone to enjoy”.

“Together the association has launched the U B COOL initiative through a poster campaign in our venues, encouraging the community to work together to help keep Falkirk safe and fun.

“Our aim is to deter any anti-social behaviour by communicating incidents with other venues and issuing bans when necessary.

“Overall we just want to make sure that Falkirk is a great place to come for a night out and for everyone who visits to have a fun and memorable experience in a safe environment.”

Stephanie-Louise said the group also discuss upcoming events for the town and ideas to boost night-time economy.

She continued: “For our next joint venture to support the community we are hoping to launch a Christmas toy donation scheme within our venue where our customers will be encouraged to gift a toy to a child in need over the festive period so we would ask people to look out for future details in our participating venues.”

Anyone who would like to become a member of the Falkirk Pubwatch Association can do so by emailing info@falkirkdelivers.com.