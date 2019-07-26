Falkirk musical actress is all at sea after landing Grease role

A talented young actress from Larbert cried tears of joy after being offered a contract to spend a year travelling the world while performing in a production of Grease.

Caitlin Forret, who has just graduated with a BA (Hons) Musical Theatre degree from The MGA Academy for Performing Arts in Edinburgh, was offered a year-long contract performing in Grease on board Royal Caribbean’s prestigious Independence of the Seas cruise ship.

The former Larbert High School pupil’s around-the-world adventure will begin in Miami in September with two months of rehearsals before she sets sail around the Caribbean.

The 20-year-old will perform for thousands of passengers each night.

Caitlin said: “As soon as I received the email from Royal Caribbean, I called my mum to tell her the good news. She was screaming down the phone with happiness and I bawled my eyes out. It’s such an amazing opportunity and I am very grateful to have been given an opportunity like so soon after graduating from The MGA Academy.

“I owe so much to The MGA Academy and to founders Drew Gowland and Murray Grant as they have taught me so much. All the tutors at The MGA Academy still work in the industry which means they always know what’s happening and have access to the latest opportunities.”

Caitlin’s final show with The MGA Academy was a production of Little Shop of Horrors at Leith Theatre in Edinburgh, directed by Drew Gowland and choreographed by Murray Grant.

She said: “The atmosphere during our run of Little Shop of Horrors was electric and it was a great way to end my time at The MGA Academy.”

Caitlin landed her role with Royal Caribbean through her talent agency, MGA Management. During her time at The MGA Academy, Caitlin consistently impressed talent scouts but it was after her performance at a special showcase in London that MGA Management offered to represent her as a professional performer.