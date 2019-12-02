Falkirk gas cut: 13 schools shut in central Scotland as thousands left with no heat

Fourteen schools and nurseries across the Falkirk Council area will be shut today after the gas supply to thousands of homes was cut.

Gas workers could take days to reach everyone affected by Sunday's gas failure and will have to visit every individual house to reconnect supply.

The Falkirk Herald reports more than 8,000 homes are affected in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir areas of the region.

Scores of residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration at what they see as a lack of information about how families with children, or the sick and elderly, are supposed to cope in sub-zero temperatures.

On their website, Falkirk Council said that due to the ongoing situation regarding gas supply in the area, the following schools/education facilities will be closed on Monday 2 December as a precaution:

-Larbert High School

The Falkirk gas outage affects over 8000 homes and could last for days. Picture: Michael Gillen/JPIMedia

-Carronshore Primary

-Carron Primary

-Bainsford Primary

-Airth Primary

-Kinnaird Primary (including Thistle Wing and Annex)

-Ladeside Primary

-Larbert Village Primary

-St Bernadettes Primary

-Stenhousemuir Primary

-Inchlair Nursery

-Larbert ELCC

-St Mungo’s High School

The Council said: "School staff should report to school in the first instance when it can be decided to either stay in school with electric heaters, deploy to other schools where we have staffing issues or send home to work at home.

"A decision regarding opening in Tuesday will be taken tomorrow and this page updated with the relevant information. In addition a group text to the parents and staff effected willl also be sent. "

SGN, the gas distributor for the area said on Monday morning: “Thanks to Falkirk residents for your support yesterday.

"We've turned off gas supplies to more than 3,000 affected properties so far and our engineers are back out this morning visiting as many homes as possible."

The latest updates from SGN can be found here: