Falkirk fundraiser to help fund new dementia centre

A Falkirk woman whose mother died from Alzheimer’s Disease is hosting a fundraising event next month to raise funds for a new dementia resource centre.

Susan Jackson, along with other volunteers from Alzheimer Scotland’s Forth Valley Stirling and Clackmannanshire branch, are currently campaigning for a £100,000 purpose-built facility for the area which will provide vital services for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their carers.

Susan Jackson

Already the branch has raised £28,000 and Susan, who previously raised £4000 at a fundraiser held at Camelon Labour Club, hopes her Forever Living afternoon at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel on June 1 can raise even more funds.

She said: “The Camelon event was very well attended and it felt very apt holding it there as my late father John Robson was the minister at St John’s for over thirty years.”

At her next fundraiser, the former manager-turned business owner with Forever Living will be showcasing some of her company’s products.

There will also be a variety of top raffle prizes, a free prize draw, skinscare sampling and aloe vera shot tasters.

Susan will be joined by two fellow Forever Living business managers Gemma Easdon and Beth Turner as well as Lynne and Scott Friery from Not Just Travel and Calum Robson of Robson Photography.

Local businesses Rod Smith Hairdressing and New Forrest Chiropractic Clinic are also supporting the fundraiser.

Susan started volunteering with Alzheimer Scotland after her mum, Audrey, a former teacher at Shieldhill Primary School, passed away from the illness in 2015.

She said: “Mum had been experiencing symptoms of Alzheimers for a few years before being diagnosed in 2007. She continued to live alone for several years with her beloved little rescue dog, Tyra who was an amazing companion and support.

“By 2012, however, things were becoming increasingly difficult and we had to bring in a care team. This was a really hard time for us as mum had always expressed a strong desire to stay in her own home with Tyra.

“There was so little support available for us and the social work department was only able to offer a care home as a safe alternative for mum.

“We decided to employ a private care company with a small group of carers to be with her 24 hours a day. These ladies became part of the family and we are in touch to this day.”

Susan said that following her family’s ordeal she wanted to try to help others find appropriate help and advice.

“When mum was alive I found very little assistance available and had to find my own way a lot of the time and I am passionate that should not be the case for anyone else,” she said.

“The disease is very distressing for all concerned and takes so much adjustment for everyone. I visited my mum every day and it was hard to see her deteriorate.

“Getting a centre that is equipped to help dementia suffers have the right stimulation will help them stay at home longer.

“It would also provide a place where carers can get help and a much-needed break. “With over 2,500 people in the area, estimated to be suffering from dementia this facility is so needed, as are volunteers for the centre once it is up and running.”

For tickets to Susan’s event contact her on 07733226636 or email sejackson795@gmail.com.