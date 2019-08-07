Falkirk forestry project makes finals of national dementia awards

A special project in Falkirk’s Callendar Wood has been named as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Dementia Awards.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and Scottish Forestry’s Woodland Activity Programme, which began back in 2014, could pick up a Best Dementia Friendly Initiative award on September 18.

Over a period of ten weeks, the programme helps those with early stage dementia visit a woodland every week to take part in a variety of woodland crafts and activities, offering participants a chance to increase their self-confidence and feel engaged with the community.

Gordon Harper, FLS Community Ranger, said: “The programme focuses on what patients can do rather than what they aren’t able to.”