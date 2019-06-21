Falkirk fans of royalty can see two queens

Fans of royalty will have the opportunity to see two queens next week – but both events are taking place on the same day!

HM The Queen will be visiting nearby Cumbernauld next Friday as part of the Royal Family’s ‘Scottish Week’.

Bo'ness Fair is a huge children's event

She will be meeting pupils and staff at Greenfaulds High School – meaning the last day of term for everyone at the secondary will be extra special.

It is understood The Queen already has prior engagements in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Friday, June 28, and wanted to visit somewhere in between.

Apparently Her Majesty requested coming to the area after hearing about the recent success of North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band and wished to see them perform.

Greenfaulds was chosen as the location for this to happen as Her Majesty is also keen to learn more about the work of the Gaelic unit at the school.

However, just a few miles to the east there will be more royal excitement with Bo’ness Fair and the crowning of queen elect Kennedi Mann.

Hailed as ‘the biggest children’s festival in Europe’, the town will come to a halt for the crowning ceremony in Glebe Park and performances by the presentees before the parade makes its way to Douglas Park for the command performance.

Both events will ensure June 28 is a real royal occasion.