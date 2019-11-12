Falkirk East MSP welcomes analysis into employment support service

Local MSP Angus MacDonald, has welcomed new analysis of Scotland’s first fully devolved employment support service, which has shown that service users feel it has improved their quality of life.

Fair Start Scotland, launched in April 2018, helps people find work and supports those who have struggled to find a job that meets their needs.

Fair Start Scotland’s services are delivered by different providers across the country. Falkirk Council provides the service across the district.

Nine in 10 people who used Scotland’s new employment support service in its first year felt they were treated with dignity and respect.

Mr MacDonald, SNP MSP for Falkirk East constituency, said: “The positive response to Fair Start Scotland shows that the SNP’s approach is really resonating with Scots.

“The service is well suited to those who, for any reason, may be at a disadvantage. Health conditions, additional support needs and caring responsibilities, amongst other things, can present barriers to finding work.

“Fair Start Scotland was founded upon the principles of dignity and respect; these responses suggest that it is succeeding.”