Falkirk beauties in running for Miss Scotland crown

Two local ladies are flying the flag for Falkirk after being selected as finalists for the 2019 Miss Scotland competition.

Broadcast journalist and model Sophie Wallace (21) from Reddingmuirhead and Gail Wilson (24) from Grangemouth, who runs Envy Gowns in Falkirk will join 16 other young women across the country for the prestigious event at The Corinthian in Glasgow in June.

The duo, who are firm friends, have known each other for the last five years after Sophie was asked to model for Envy Gowns when she went in to the shop to choose a prom dress.

This is the second time Falkirk Herald columnist Sophie, who will soon be taking up a full time broadcast role at Kingdom FM in Fife, has taken part in the contest after being announced a runner-up in 2017.

She said: “I’m really excited to be taking part again. It’s such a fantastic opportunity and has given me a great platform to be able to publicise the work of my chosen charity, Carers Trust Scotland who I have volunteered with for the last two years.

She said: “The charity means a lot to me as when I was younger I was very close to a lot of young people who were unpaid carers, who gave up their time and made huge sacrifices to look after friends and families and there are lots of people across the country in this situation so I wanted to raise awareness about that and also celebrate their achievements and positive contributions to society.

Sophie said all the Miss Scotland finalists were “incredibly supportive of each other”.

“They’re all lovely girls and I’m excited to be competing alongside Gail too as we’ve been good friends for years.

“As well as my broadcast journalist work I model for Superior Model Management in Glasgow but to be honest I never actually thought I would pursue modelling when I was younger. It’s something that just sort of happened!”

Gail said she too is excited to be in the competition alongside Sophie but was feeling “very nervous”.

“I’ve never done anything like this before! The highest age range is 24 so I figured why not, it’s now or never and it is just such a fantastic opportunity.

“I was so shocked when I heard I was a finalist. I honestly didn’t expect to get this far but it’s all very exciting as well as nervewracking!

Gail will be raising money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland as part of the competition, a cause close to her heart after both her grandad and mum suffered strokes.

“My mum, Carol had a stroke in January. It happened very suddenly with no real symptoms other than pins and needles. It was a very frightening time for the whole family but the information available to her through Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland was invaluable to help her emotional and physical recovery.

“Thank goodness she is OK now and is looking forward to cheering me on in the Miss Scotland competition.

“My grandad, who sadly recently passed away also suffered a stroke two years ago and his was more serious as he lost a lot of movement as well as his voice which was so sad as he was such a lovely singer.”

Gail is holding a family fun day for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland in Callendar Square on Saturday, May 18 where she will be taking part in a static bike cyclathon covering the distance from Edinburgh to John o’ Groats.

For more information on Gail’s event call 07714022211.

Sophie meanwhile is hosting a Saltire Soiree at The Scott’s in Grangemouth in aid of Scottish Carers Trust on Saturday, May 11. For tickets visit www.facebook.com/events/2437191829633258/